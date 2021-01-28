Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$78.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCBO shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$77.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial set a C$65.00 price objective on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Laurentian set a C$80.00 price objective on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$58.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of TSE:DCBO opened at C$62.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.28. Docebo Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.30 and a 1 year high of C$86.64.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

