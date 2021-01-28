Dock (DOCK) Price Reaches $0.0206 on Major Exchanges

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Dock token can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a market cap of $12.91 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.60 or 0.00900852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00050935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.08 or 0.04189137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017666 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (DOCK) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,697,556 tokens. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

