Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.57-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.1 million.

NYSE DLB traded up $2.61 on Thursday, reaching $89.20. 401,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,876. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $97.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.36.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,709 shares of company stock worth $29,237,678 over the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

