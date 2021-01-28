Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) is MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

MU Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 4.2% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 81,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.58.

NYSE DG traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $199.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.72.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

