Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Trimmed by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,674 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 313.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,382,000 after purchasing an additional 609,041 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,156,000 after purchasing an additional 502,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,090,000 after purchasing an additional 202,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,503,000 after purchasing an additional 173,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.58.

Shares of DG stock opened at $199.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.