Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dollar General by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,382,000 after purchasing an additional 609,041 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Dollar General by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,156,000 after purchasing an additional 502,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,090,000 after purchasing an additional 202,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,503,000 after purchasing an additional 173,151 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.58.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $199.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.72.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

