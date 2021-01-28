Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 161.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of D stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $74.09. 40,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,741. The company has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,654.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

