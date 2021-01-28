Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Holdings Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Domino’s Pizza worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. FMR LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 399,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,756,000 after purchasing an additional 185,358 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 609.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,320,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.57.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $376.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.08 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $385.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.09.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

