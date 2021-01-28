Doubleview Gold Corp. (DBG.V) (CVE:DBG) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (DBG.V) (CVE:DBG) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 778,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 292,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24.

About Doubleview Gold Corp. (DBG.V) (CVE:DBG)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Hat property with 10 mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; the Red Spring deposit situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia; and the Mount Milligan North Property that covers an area of 1,843 hectares located in Prince George, British Columbia.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Corp. (DBG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold Corp. (DBG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.