Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 2,050 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,299 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after acquiring an additional 259,228 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 51.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $98,048,000 after acquiring an additional 721,524 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in Comcast by 41.0% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 919,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,165,000 after buying an additional 24,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $3.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.17. 1,479,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,102,842. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $238.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.84.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.