Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 840 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,792,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,423,478,000 after purchasing an additional 64,278 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,035,000 after purchasing an additional 556,688 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in MSCI by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,491,000 after purchasing an additional 112,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MSCI by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,305,000 after purchasing an additional 65,110 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 548,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer began coverage on MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.44.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $393.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,796. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $455.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.71.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

