Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,892,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $835,668,000 after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,034,000 after acquiring an additional 85,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,584,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,475,000 after acquiring an additional 56,087 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded up $18.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $500.86. The stock had a trading volume of 32,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,871. The stock has a market cap of $198.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

