Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,339,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1,482.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,523,000 after acquiring an additional 406,628 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 85.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 468,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,156,000 after acquiring an additional 216,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,430,000 after acquiring an additional 136,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 12.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,186,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,923,000 after acquiring an additional 130,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.71.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $15.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $321.89. 68,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,429. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.19 and its 200 day moving average is $341.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.