Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,114,615 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,017 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of The TJX Companies worth $76,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,681,999,000 after buying an additional 1,530,593 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,877,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,153,224,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,468 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,779,225 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $488,564,000 after acquiring an additional 194,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,402,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $356,313,000 after acquiring an additional 372,069 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

Shares of TJX traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.87. 303,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,919,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The company has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

