Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys 14,324 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Roper Technologies worth $62,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROP traded up $7.88 on Thursday, hitting $427.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,518. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.45.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

