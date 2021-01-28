Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,442 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $172,905,000. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.52. 52,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,837. The firm has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

