Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 70,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Honeywell International by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 46,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Insiders have acquired a total of 528,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,481 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HON traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.84. The stock had a trading volume of 128,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,993. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

