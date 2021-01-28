Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 2.7% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $94,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.38.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $7.52 on Thursday, reaching $258.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,182. The company has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

