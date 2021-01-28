Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $22.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $546.00. The company had a trading volume of 285,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630,150. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $522.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.17. The company has a market capitalization of $241.22 billion, a PE ratio of 87.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

