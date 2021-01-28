Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $113.91 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 3.2% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Deere & Company worth $113,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,536,000 after buying an additional 646,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,787,701,000 after buying an additional 85,509 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,585,000 after buying an additional 362,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,849,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,155,000 after purchasing an additional 36,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded up $15.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $296.72. 55,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,867. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $306.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

In related news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

