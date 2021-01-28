Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $113 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 3.2% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of NIKE worth $113,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $5.21 on Thursday, reaching $136.23. 296,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,051,065. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.99 and a 200 day moving average of $123.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a PE ratio of 75.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

