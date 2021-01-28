Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Moody’s by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 166,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO traded up $10.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $273.34. The stock had a trading volume of 23,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,809. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MCO. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.08.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

