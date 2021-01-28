Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TT stock traded up $4.72 on Thursday, hitting $143.55. 58,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,110. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.44 and a 200 day moving average of $130.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $156.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.78.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

