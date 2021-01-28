Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.77.

Shares of NSC traded up $7.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.62. 38,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,749. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $258.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

