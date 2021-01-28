Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in Accenture by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Berkshire Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 9,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,499.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,223. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.25. The stock has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

