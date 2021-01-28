Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.25-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.218-7.352 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.06 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.18.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV opened at $118.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.38. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $130.41.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,681.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,006 shares of company stock worth $7,563,879 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.