Downing One VCT plc (DDV1.L) (LON:DDV1) Trading Down 1.9%

Downing One VCT plc (DDV1.L) (LON:DDV1) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49.50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.69). 16,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 17,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.71).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 53.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 53.11. The firm has a market cap of £81.06 million and a PE ratio of -7.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Downing One VCT plc (DDV1.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.79%.

Downing One VCT plc operates as a venture capital trust. It invests in equities traded on AIM, OFEX, or listed on the London Stock Exchange; unlisted equities; and unlisted convertible stock of AIM companies. AIM VCT Managers Limited acts as the manager for the investments of the trust. Downing Distribution VCT is a venture capital trust focused on AIM investments and also unquoted income producing opportunities.

