Downing Two VCT Plc ‘G’ (DP2G.L) (LON:DP2G) Shares Down 40.9%

Shares of Downing Two VCT Plc ‘G’ (DP2G.L) (LON:DP2G) were down 40.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17). Approximately 190,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 539% from the average daily volume of 29,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.29).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.18. The stock has a market cap of £3.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Downing Two VCT Plc 'G' (DP2G.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing Two VCT Plc 'G' (DP2G.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.