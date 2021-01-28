Dragonchain Trading 5.4% Higher This Week (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $16.09 million and approximately $148,164.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00067669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.10 or 0.00891423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00049168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.21 or 0.04192538 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain (CRYPTO:DRGN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,169,954 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

