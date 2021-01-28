DragonVein (DVC) One Day Volume Tops $601,304.00

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One DragonVein token can currently be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a total market cap of $5.65 million and $601,304.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DragonVein has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,375.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.45 or 0.01208835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.63 or 0.00511237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00042604 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002337 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000236 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

