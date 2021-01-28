DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One DSLA Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and $369,308.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00072082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.90 or 0.00906628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.57 or 0.04329421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014634 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Token Profile

DSLA is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,233,186,014 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com

DSLA Protocol Token Trading

DSLA Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.