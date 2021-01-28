DSP Group (DSPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect DSP Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. On average, analysts expect DSP Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DSPG opened at $16.13 on Thursday. DSP Group has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $380.62 million, a P/E ratio of -67.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

In other DSP Group news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia Paul sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $78,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,066. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DSPG shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

