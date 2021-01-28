DubaiCoin Market Capitalization Tops $661,443.49 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $661,443.49 and approximately $3,669.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019062 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00010001 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003925 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

