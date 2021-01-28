DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $93,822.00

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. One DuckDaoDime token can now be purchased for $42.58 or 0.00124413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 51.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $27.20 million and approximately $93,822.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00049879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00124850 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00067605 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00262598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00064357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.03 or 0.00330274 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

