Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.10

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.10 and traded as high as $52.96. Ducommun shares last traded at $49.84, with a volume of 77,070 shares changing hands.

DCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.88 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.60 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,380.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $62,440.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,553.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,406 shares of company stock worth $332,630. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 214.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ducommun by 522.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ducommun during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ducommun during the second quarter worth about $216,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

