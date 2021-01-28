Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Barclays

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DUK. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK stock opened at $91.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.