Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.24. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.00-5.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.00.

DUK stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,318. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.28. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

