Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.00-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.22.
Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.23.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.00.
In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
