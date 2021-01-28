Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.00-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.22.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

