Dusk Network Market Capitalization Reaches $19.81 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $19.81 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0674 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00070743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.65 or 0.00899257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00052928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.46 or 0.04278711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014639 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,995,333 coins. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.