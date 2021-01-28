Dynamic Trading Down 0.9% This Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $11.76 million and $321,016.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002334 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,992.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,296.20 or 0.03928813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 803% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.35 or 0.00401155 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.60 or 0.01196043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.73 or 0.00508394 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.63 or 0.00405025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00251620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00022471 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,268,192 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

