DZ Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BOSSY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Hugo Boss from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BOSSY traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.54. 22,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,349. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $622.98 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

