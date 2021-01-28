DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) PT Raised to $21.00

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. DZS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

DZSI stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.03 million, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.32. DZS has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $93.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.87 million. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that DZS will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 92.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 40.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 177.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DZS during the third quarter worth about $184,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

