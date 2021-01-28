DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Trading Up 6.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) traded up 6.2% during trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. The stock traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $15.01. 433,889 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 175,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

DZSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DZS by 92.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DZS by 40.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DZS by 177.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DZS during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DZS in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $324.82 million, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.32.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $93.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that DZS Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

