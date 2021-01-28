e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) (LON:ETX) Shares Gap Down to $19.13

e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) (LON:ETX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.13, but opened at $18.20. e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) shares last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 162,564 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £76.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.79. The company has a current ratio of 36.70, a quick ratio of 35.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) alerts:

In other e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) news, insider Trevor Mervyn Jones bought 33,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £5,346.72 ($6,985.52).

e-Therapeutics plc engages in the discovery of drugs through its proprietary network-driven drug discovery platform in the United Kingdom. It is developing two NDD-derived immuno-oncology programs, including tryptophan catabolism and immune checkpoint modulation. The company, through its subsidiary, Searchbolt Limited, develops search engine technology.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.