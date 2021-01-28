Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%.

NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.06. 1,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,651. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

