Eastmain Resources (OTCMKTS:EANRF) Trading Up 6.8%

Eastmain Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EANRF)’s stock price was up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 203,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 146,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20.

About Eastmain Resources (OTCMKTS:EANRF)

Eastmain Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eastmain Mines Inc, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, nickel, platinum, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Clearwater project, which hosts the Eau Claire gold deposit covering an area of 201 square kilometers located in the central portion of the Eastmain River Greenstone Belt within the James Bay Mining District of QuÃ©bec.

