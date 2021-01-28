Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.38-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.19.

Shares of EMN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.92. 1,397,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $110.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day moving average is $87.68.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.50.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $89,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,434.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

