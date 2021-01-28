easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EJTTF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.94. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

