easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2021


easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EJTTF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.94. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

