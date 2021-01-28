easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,000 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 842 ($11.00) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 872.68 ($11.40).

Get easyJet plc (EZJ.L) alerts:

LON EZJ opened at GBX 760 ($9.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a PE ratio of -2.79. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 810.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 658.88.

In other news, insider David Robbie acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

About easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.