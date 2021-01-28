easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 840 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Davy Research cut easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 872.68 ($11.40).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 760 ($9.93) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 810.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 658.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

In other easyJet plc (EZJ.L) news, insider David Robbie purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

